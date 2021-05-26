Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 12:33 AM

ASHA workers protest in Langate; demand regularisation

ASHA workers of Langate [GK Photo]
ASHA  workers of Langate block of Kupwara Wednesday staged a protest against the administration for it’s failure in addressing their demands.

The protesting ASHA workers said that they had been rendering their services efficiently for almost a decade now without getting regular and adequate salary.

They said that besides their overburdened assignments, their services were being utilised to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic with a meagre remuneration of Rs 1000.

The ASHA workers said that they were getting little incentives.

“We want the administration to increase our remuneration so that we can fulfill our basic needs,” they said.

They also sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this matter and demanded their services be regularised and renumeration increased.

