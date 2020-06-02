Ashiq Bukhari bereaved

Justice (retd) Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari, paternal uncle of Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer J&K Cricket Association passed away in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The demise has been widely condoled by people who prayed for the departed soul. Bukhari was a prominent jurist, a politician, a former judge of Lahore High Court and a former member of Pakistan Administered Kashmir assembly. He was visiting Professor of Punjab University Law College, Lahore but discontinued the assignment for some time and rejoined as the visiting Professor in 2000. He held the position till last moment.

“Losing someone we love is never easy, but we must be thankful for the beautiful moments and memories we shared with him,” said Ashiq Bukhari.