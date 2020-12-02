Ashok Koul welcomes constituting 3 committees for Forest Rights Act implementation in J&K

J&K BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul Wednesday welcomed the constituting of three major committees to formulate and overlook its implementation of Forest Rights Act in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing people at Arabal area of Tral in south Kashmir Pulwama district, Koul said it was a welcome move by the government and the act will provide the grant of certain rights to forest dwellers.

“Some people were misleading the Gujjar community but BJP has fulfilled its promise and the forest act will be implemented soon,” he said.

Koul said BJP was the single party that stood up for the Gujjar community and would provide rights to the SC and the ST communities who were exploited by the regional parties for the past 70 years. Koul said the Forest Rights Act of 2006 was not implemented in the erstwhile state of J&K for the past 14 years. “The abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation paved the way for its implementation,” he said.

Koul said BJP would resolve the issues of the daily wagers who work in government departments as these issues had been pending for the past several decades. “The issue of daily wagers will be addressed but it will take some time. BJP will not deceive people like the regional parties,” he said.

He said BJP had worked tirelessly during COVID19, distributed thousands of ration kits among the needy, provided financial support to the labourers and LPG cylinders to poor families and promised to work the same way in the future. Referring to Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Koul said their negative propaganda against BJP made the saffron party stronger and positive.