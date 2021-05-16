Ashraf Sehrai's sons arrested for 'raising anti-national slogans', not booked under PSA: police

Police on Sunday refuted rumours that late Tehreek-i-Hurriyat chief, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai’s two sons arrested recently had been booked under Public Safety Act.

A police spokesperson wrote on Twitter that Sehrai’s two sons had been arrested for “raising anti-national slogans during Sehrai’s funeral” but not booked under PSA.

Former J&K CM, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted this afternoon that the duo had been “arrested under PSA”.

The Twitter handle of Kupwara police replied to Mehbooba’s tweet, “Don’t spread rumours”.