Ashraf took J&K's tourism sector to another level: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has expressed his deep shock and grief over the demise of former Director General Tourism, Muhammad Ashraf.

In his condolence message, Advisor Khan termed the demise of Muhammad Ashraf as a great loss to Kashmir in particular and J&K in general.

Advisor Khan said late Ashraf had a great role in the development of tourism infrastructure in J&K and had immensely contributed to put the region on the map of world tourism.

“Ashraf would be remembered for his great contribution towards tourism development for taking it to another level and his role for tourism’s growth and development is unparalleled. Besides his services in the tourism sector would be missed,” Advisor Khan remarked.

The Advisor also prayed for peace to the departed soul of Ashraf and conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved family.