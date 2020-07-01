'Ashthal bridge, more projects to be completed in 2020'

Public Works (R&B) division Kulgam on Wednesday claimed to complete work on Ashhal bridge and many languishing projects in Kulgam district by the end of year 2020.

For this, the agency has asked all executing agencies to increase men and machinery on all ongoing projects to ensure timely completion of all projects of R&B department under implementation in the district.

Executive Engineer R&B Division Kulgam said that the department has resumed work on bridges, roads and buildings which were halted due to COVID-19 restrictions and it has now adopted a robust approach to complete all projects within the set time frame.

“Under the Central Road Fund (CRF), the division has taken up five projects at a cost of Rs. 75.27 crore. The work on Ashthal bridge is nearing completion and is scheduled to be commissioned and dedicated to people this year,” he said.

The engineer added that the bridge at Aadijan Damhal is under execution, and on completion it will provide connectivity to a large population of Noorbad D.H.Pora.

It will connect the area with the district headquarters by minimizing travel distance by over 7 kilometers, he said.

“Under the languishing projects, three bridges (Adipora Mishpora, Frisal Chinigam and Khudwani Ganjipora stand completed. The department is also constructing a 10 metre long span bridge over nallah Atkhul at Nillow Awahatoo village which is expected to be completed within this fiscal,” he said.

Two more projects under the languishing projects programme – PWD Complex at Tsawalgam Kulgam and City Retreat at Kottabal have been taken up and 70 percent work on PWD complex has been completed while the work on City Retreat project is going on in full swing, said the engineer.

The work on 50 bedded AYUSH hospital, approved under Ayush Mission Programme with project cost of Rs.7.40 crore is also in progress and presently plinth of the hospital is being raised.

With regard to upgradation of educational infrastructure, the Executive Engineer said that R&B division has taken up two projects under the RUMSA Scheme, one each at Kulgam and Damhal Hanjipora, at an estimated cost of Rs 612.48 lakh and both the projects are nearing completion and likely to be finished during the current financial year.

Executive Engineer said that R&B Division Kulgam has also taken up 32 works under non-plan for execution at an estimated cost of Rs. 111.24 lakh, out of which, work on 29 projects is in progress while 3 works have been re-tendered and process of allotment is in progress. The division is also constructing a Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel at Aadpora Kulgam at an approved project cost of Rs.325.00 lakh.