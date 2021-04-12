Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021 starts at KU's School of Law

A debate competition for school and college students commenced at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

The ‘War of Words—Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021’ has been organised by the DIQA Unit of the varsity’s School of Law in collaboration with NGO named ‘God’s Lap,’ the varsity said in a statement.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat presided over the inaugural session of the competition, which has participation of students from schools and colleges across Kashmir Valley.

In his presidential address, Prof Bhat focused on the changing paradigms of education, particularly how teaching is no more restricted to classroom lecturing.

A teacher in contemporary times needs to be accommodative to the questions raised by the students, he said.

“Debates, discussions and symposia provide a platform to students to not only showcase their talent but also develop a sense of healthy competitiveness which helps in their overall personality development,” he said.

Prof Mohammad Ayub, Head and Dean, School of Law, welcomed the guests and spoke about the importance of extra-curricular activities in schools and colleges.

“Debates are an integral part of students’ academic life. Debates and discussions enable young students to exchange their ideas amongst each other and develop confidence in joining debates and discussions at various levels,” he said.

Dr Fareed Ahmad Rafiqi from School of Law delivered the keynote address and threw light on the essence of debate in a democracy and how a debater should raise his argument instead of his voice.

Dr Sheikh Gulam Rasool, Chairperson J&K RTI Movement was a guest of honour on the occasion and delivered the inaugural address. He impressed upon the need for young professionals to put their knowledge to practice with efficient, expedient and effective methods.

Dr Mohammad Yasin Wani, Assistant Professor, School of Law delivered a vote of thanks and also appreciated the support provided by NGO God’s Lap to the event.