Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition concludes at KU

A three-day debate competition for school and college students concluded at the University of Kashmir.

The ‘War of Words—Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition’ was organised by DIQA Unit of the varsity’s School of Law in collaboration with an NGO named ‘God’s Lap,’ the varsity said in a statement.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat was the chief guest at the valedictory function, where Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Prof Bhat said debates encourage critical-thinking among students while raising their level of confidence to speak logically and publicly. “Debating also facilitates exchange of ideas among students who are able to converse on a range of critical issues concerning the society,” he said, congratulating the School of Law for organising the debate on some important topics concerning the society at large.

In his special address, Dr Mir said debates enable the students to express their thoughts in a structured manner. “Debates also provide an opportunity to students to learn the opposing points of view and also how to make their arguments constructively and in a decent manner,” he said, assuring the varsity’s full support to extra-curricular activities involving the student community.

In his welcome address, Head and Dean School of Law Prof Mohammad Ayoub said they used a format practiced in parliaments across Asia and the teams debated on diverse set of topics including capitalism-socialism dilemma, imperatives of co-education, biased versions of history as part of school curriculums and regulation of internet.

The final round took place between teams from Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute (KHEI) Srinagar, who debated whether the university education should be made free or not.

A team comprising Abina Arshad, Aliza Altaf and Basit Bashir from KHEI was adjudged the winners of the competition while a team comprising Syana Warsi, Syed Minaam Vajahat and Mohammad Ibrahim Ahanger from the same institution was adjudged as runners-up.

For the pre-final rounds, Mehnaz Khan from Kashmir Law College Nowshera won the third best speaker award while Mohammad Ibrahim Ahangar from KHEI won the second best speaker award and Abina Arshid also from KHEI won the best speaker award.

In the final rounds, Aliza Altaf from KHEI won the best speaker award while Mohammad Ibrahim Ahangar from the same institute won the second best speaker award.

Dr Mohammad Yasin Wani, Assistant Professor, School of Law delivered a vote of thanks.