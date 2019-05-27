Asiya-Neelofar death anniversary: Geelani calls shutdown in Shopian on May 30

Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Monday called a shutdown in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on May 30 to mark the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

In a statement, Geelani appealed for shutdown in Shopian district and its peripheral areas on May 30 to “commemorate the gruesome incident of rape and murder of Asiya and Neelofer in 2009.”

“Jammu and Kashmir being a heavily deployed military occupied zone in the world, has become most vulnerable place to protect life, honour and especially the chastity of women folk,” he said.

Recalling the painful incident, Hurriyat chairman termed it a heinous crime against humanity and expressed dismay on the “dubious and malicious role” played by the law enforcement agencies and legal authorities in the case.

He also demanded a high level probe by United Nations Human Rights Commission into the case.