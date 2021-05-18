ASP Budgam accorded farewell

Budgam Police organised a farewell function at GOs Mess Humhama in the honour of outgoing ASP BudgamAmitVerma upon his transfer from district Budgam.

The function was organised while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

According to a press handout, SSP BudgamTahirSaleem threw light on the tenure of departing officer and commended his supervisory skills, professionalism, humane nature and decision making during toughest situations.

In his farewell address, the departing officer shared his experience as Addl. SP Budgam and extended his gratitude to all ranks of District Police Budgam for their cooperation and indentation towards duty.

On the occasion, DySPHqrsBudgam, SDPO Khansahib, SDPO Charar-i-Sharief, SDPO Magam, DySP Ops Budgam, DySP Ops Chadoora, DySP DAR and other officers were also present. While speaking on the occasion, officers of District Police Budgam threw light on the tenure of departing officer and applauded his policing skills and professionalism.

Later on, the departing officer was given mementos and gifts as a goodwill gesture and SSP Budgam extended best wishes for him for his future assignments.