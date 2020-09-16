Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 12:38 AM

Aspirants appeal PSC to defer departmental exams

Representational Pic

Junior and senior assistants engaged in various departments Wednesday appealed to the Public Service Commission (PSC) to postpone the departmental exams.

A delegation of junior and senior assistants led by Rafiq Khan said, that PSC has issued a date sheet for departmental examination.

 “The date sheet gives just 15 days time to us for preparation of exams. Earlier, the date sheet was issued at least a month before so that candidates can prepare well for these tests,” they said.

They further added that most of the candidates working in hospitals are under quarantine and would not make it to examination centres. They appealed PSC higher ups to defer the exams for the time being.

