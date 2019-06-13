Aspirants distressed as NTA once again sets up NET exam centres outside Kashmir

There seems to be no end to the agonies of the Kashmiri students appearing in various national level competitive exams as the National Testing of Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body for National Eligibility Test (NET) – has again designated exam centres of hundreds of aspirants outside the valley.

The NET exam is scheduled between June 20 and 28. “We had opted for centres available in Kashmir but still our centres have been set up outside the valley. We can’t bear the huge expenditures and the scorching heat outside,” said Arshad Ahmad, one of the aspirants whose NET exam centre has been set up in Jammu.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

“They have taken us for granted. They set up exam centres in very few colleges of the Valley but ignore the universities while setting up exam centres for Valley aspirants,” said another aspirants.

Earlier this year, the NTA hadn’t set up any exam centres for NEET, GATE and other national level competitive exams, causing inconvenience to the students.

A batch of 500 students had missed GATE-2019 exams as the NTA didn’t set up exam centres in the Valley. Following this, the Governor-led administration had taken up the matter with NTA and MHRD and sought adequate exam centres for all the national level competitive exams.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

“But the NTA is unmoved and has once again set up our exams outside the valley. Despite intervention of state administration valley aspirants have to move outside valley to sit in exams. This is unacceptable,” said an aspirant.

Director General, National Testing Agency, Vineeet Joshi told Greater Kashmir over phone that they are in touch with various departments of J&K state and are trying to identifying more exam centres to accommodate all NET aspirants within the valley.

“We don’t want unnecessary inconvenience for the students. We are in touch with the state government and are trying to identify more exam centres and once the centres are identified all the students will be accommodated in Kashmir,” he said.