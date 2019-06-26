Assam police arrests Kashmir youth for 'obscene' Facebook comment against CRPF man's widow

A resident of Kulgam district in south Kashmir has been arrested by the Assam police for allegedly posting an “obscene comment” on social networking website Facebook against the widow of a CRPF man killed in a Maoist attack in Jharkhand on June 13, a media report said on Wednesday.

According to Deccan Herald, a joint team of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Syed Abbas and produced him in a court in Kulgam district on June 22.

He has been granted transit remand and is being sent to Assam, said the report.

It said a team of the crime branch of the Assam Police left for Jammu and Kashmir after a BJP worker lodged an FIR at Kamalpur police station in Western Assam’s Kamrup district seeking action against Abbas, who had allegedly posted an obscene comment against widow of the CRPF man, Sunil Kalita.

Abbas, according to the report, had posted the comment on the Facebook page of a Guwahati-based news channel, which posted a news item about the widow saluting her husband during his last rites.

Following the complaint, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal directed the state police to arrest the accused, Deccan Herald reported.