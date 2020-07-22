Assault on HCWs | Action initiated against miscreants

District Administration Pulwama Wednesday initiated action against the miscreants involved in assaulting medical personnel in two separate incidents and damaging public property in the district.

Tehsildar Litter said that the action has been initiated as per relevant acts and FIR stands lodged against the miscreants found involved in attack on Health Care Workers (HCW) at Trichal, Pulwama and attack on staff of medical and associated departments at Covid Care Center MSME, IGC Lassipora, besides damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.

He said that Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, has been invoked in the incidents which make the acts of violence against medical staff a cognizable and non-bailable offence, besides providing compensation for injury to healthcare personnel or for damage or loss to property. Besides relevant sections of DM Act and Sec 188, 269, 270 IPC will be invoked, he added.