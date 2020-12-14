Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pattan,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 1:05 AM

Assembly polls within 3 months of delimitation: Altaf Bukhari

GK News Network
Pattan,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 1:05 AM

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that elections for the Legislative Assembly would be held as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after delimitation would be over.

Local news gathering agency KNS quoted Bukhari while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a workers convention in Gund Pattan in Baramulla as saying that the process of delimitation was underway and Apni Party would submit its representation before the committee to increase the number of seats in Kashmir.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

“Delimitation Commission works under set norms. Apni Party will submit its representation and try to ensure that seats in Kashmir are increased,” he said.

Bukhari said that once the process of delimitation ends, Government of India would ensure elections for the Legislative Assembly within three-months.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised it and that Apni Party hoped he fulfills his promise without delaying the process further.

Latest News
File Photo of Antonio Guterres

UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations

Representational Photo

COVID19 is world war: SC

GVEI dominates Srinagar Sqay Championship

Premier League | JKPDC beat Sports Council-XI 4-0

“Neither the DDC polls nor the Assembly elections can reverse the decisions taken on August 5, 2019,” he said referring to Article 370 and Article 35-A.

Related News