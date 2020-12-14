Assembly polls within 3 months of delimitation: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that elections for the Legislative Assembly would be held as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after delimitation would be over.

Local news gathering agency KNS quoted Bukhari while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a workers convention in Gund Pattan in Baramulla as saying that the process of delimitation was underway and Apni Party would submit its representation before the committee to increase the number of seats in Kashmir.

“Delimitation Commission works under set norms. Apni Party will submit its representation and try to ensure that seats in Kashmir are increased,” he said.

Bukhari said that once the process of delimitation ends, Government of India would ensure elections for the Legislative Assembly within three-months.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised it and that Apni Party hoped he fulfills his promise without delaying the process further.

“Neither the DDC polls nor the Assembly elections can reverse the decisions taken on August 5, 2019,” he said referring to Article 370 and Article 35-A.