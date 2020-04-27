Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 10:45 AM

Asthal Kulgam encounter: Only one body recovered so far, searches underway, says police

Police had claimed killing of four militants last night
GK Pic
GK Pic

Only body has been recovered from the last night’s gunfight site in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district so far, even are searches are still going on, police said on Monday.

A police spokesman had last night said four militants were killed in the gunfight in Asthal area of the district.

“Only 01 dead body recovered so far from the site of #encounter. Search is going on,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

There was no official word on the identity of the recovered body so far.

A police official said the gunfight erupted after police, CRPF and army ambushed a group of militants at around 8:30 pm.

While confirming the killings to Greater Kashmir, IGP Vijay Kumar said an Army major was wounded in the gunfight.

Related News