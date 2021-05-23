At Bijbehara COVID hospital, 30 patients on medium-flow oxygen

Forty-two patients are admitted in the Emergency and Trauma care hospital, Bijbehara, at least 30 of who are on medium-flow oxygen (15 liters per minute).

The hospital has 110 beds designated for COVID-19 patients, however, only 75 among them are oxygenated beds.

“As of now, 42 patients are admitted in the COVID facility and all of them are getting oxygen supply through the 500-liter capacity plant,” Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

He said that at least 30 patients were being provided 15 liters per minute oxygen supply in one go.

“The supply is given as per the requirement of the patient,” the CMO said. “We also have 82 bulk cylinders which can provide similar flow, 46 medium and 28 concentrators providing low-flow oxygen supply.”

However, medics said that with the spike in coronavirus cases, the oxygen plant of the hospital should be augmented to at least 1000 liters per minute.

“Once the plant is augmented you can provide medium-flow oxygen to maximum patients and high flow (30 liters) to few too,” said a doctor.

He said they cannot treat patients needing high-flow oxygen for now and this puts a burden on Srinagar tertiary care hospitals, already struggling to find beds for sick patients.

“The hospital should have more bulk cylinders too,” a doctor said.

NTPHC Aakhoora, Mattan has also been now designated a separate facility for not-so-sick patients, needing low-flow oxygen.

“The facility will have 50 beds and will be equipped with 30 bulk cylinders, 28 concentrators, and 105 medium-sized oxygen cylinders,” officials said.

However, as of now, none of the patients is admitted there.