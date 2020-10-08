At JKACS event, religious leaders pledge to help admin to contain COVID

Jammu and Kashmir AIDS Control Society as part of its continued IEC campaign, Wednesday organized a sensitization programme for religious leaders on the COVID19 at Anantnag.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with COVID19 Cell, Kashmir Division, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee’s Mattan, Chittisinghpora Kehribal and Prohat Sabha, Mattan at Martand Temple, Mattan Anantnag.

A number of religious preachers from all faiths participated in the said programme. They also delivered lectures on precautions to be taken to flatten the curve of COVID19.

Dr Naveed Nazir an expert of COVID19 gave detailed information about the disease and steps taken to contain it.

Later, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Project Director JKACS, in his speech, advised the people and religious leaders to follow the SOPs and sensitise the people about the COVID19 disease and precautions there off. He said it was heartwarming to see the religious leaders from all faiths coming together and pledging that they would play their roles in helping the administration to contain this deadly virus.

“This event has created a history. In these difficult times—people of all faiths are together and making it a point to eradicate the COVID from society. I am really happy to see such glimpses of communal harmony out there,” he remarked.

He assured of all the support to the religious leaders for the dissemination of the proper information at all levels. During the programme, masks and sanitizers were also distributed among the participants.