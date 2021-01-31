Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 11:09 AM

At minus 8.8, Srinagar records coldest night after 30 years

IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 11:09 AM
Srinagar recorded the coldest night after 30 years, as the temperature plummeted to minus 8.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Officials of the meteorological department said the minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.8 in Srinagar.

“From today onwards there is going to be perceptible improvement in the night temperatures in both J&K and Ladakh,” the officials said adding that the maximum temperature was 2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Saturday which is also the lowest maximum recorded this season.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for J&K and Ladakh told IANS that minus 8.8 is the lowest minimum temperature recorded after exactly 30 years in Srinagar.

“In 1991 the minimum temperature recorded was minus 11.8 in Srinagar,” Lotus said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ ends on Sunday, but not without leaving an indelible mark in the record book for ushering in one of Kashmir’s coldest winters in living memory.

The minimum temperature was minus 12.0 in Pahalgam and minus 8.0 in Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.6, Kargil minus 17.4 and Drass minus 26.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.8, Katra 5.4, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.

