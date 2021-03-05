Atal Dulloo calls for ensuring proper implementation of Free Drug Policy

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Atal Dulloo today chaired the Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL).

The meeting was attended by Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Director General Accounts & Treasuries, Director General Planning & Monitoring, Principal, Government Medical College Jammu, Principal, Government Dental College, Jammu, Director Health Services, Jammu, Director ISM J&K andState Drug Controller, J&K while as Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Principal, Government Dental College, Srinagar and Director Health Services, Kashmir participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Atal Dulloo, who is also the Chairman of BoDs while speaking in the meeting directed the officers to ensure proper implementation of Free Drug Policy of the Government of India.

Dulloo impressed upon the JKMSCL to ensure that the Rate Contracts of the Medicines required for implementation of Project are made available in shortest possible time. The Financial Commissioner also reviewed the availability of Anti-Rabies Vaccine, Hemophilia, Thalassemia Drugs, Dental equipments and other stock position during the meeting.

Managing Director, JKMSCL, Dr. Yashpal Sharma gave a detailed power point presentation on the functioning of JKMSCL and discussed the various agenda points which included the approval of the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2021-22 and various other issues related to the day to day functioning of the JKMSCL.

The BoDs laid stress on enhancement of the budget for the year 2021-22 on account of procurements made for Drugs, Machinery, Equipments, etc during COVID pandemic, besides the annual supplies made to the various Healthcare institutions of J&K. The BoDs were informed about the procurements made by the JKMSCL for COVID supplies from July, 2020 till date besides Purchase Orders for the annual supplies for the year 2021-22 have been placed as per the requirements of the respective HODs.

The BoDs were also informed that the Rate Contracts of most of the COVID items have been issued and even the buffer stocks of the supplies are being maintained in the Regional Drug Ware Houses.

The BoDs also reviewed the ongoing project of strengthening of Healthcare Institutions under World Bank Project through JKMSCL in association with Jammu & Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency and Jehlum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

The Board was informed that out of Rs 367 Crore provided under JTFRP, JKMSCL was asked to make procurement of 300 Crore and out of which supply orders for 210 Crore have been placed and equipment worth 90 Crore has been installed in the respective healthcare institutions.

The Board was further informed that NITs for the remaining equipments and Critical Care Ambulances are under progress.