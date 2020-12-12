Atal Dulloo inspects Health Care Facilities in Baramulla

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Department AtalDulloo today visited various health care facilities of District Baramulla and took stock of medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The Financial Commissioner was accompanied by Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services, Kashmir and other senior officers. The visit started from Primary Health Centre, TarzooSopore, where 20 bedded hospital is functioning. Facilities of X-Ray, ECG and Laboratory are being provided to the patients; besides, Oxygen and drugs are available in sufficient quantities. The hospital was seen observing good hygiene with regular functioning of OPD. The Financial Commissioner also interacted with health care workers and appreciated their work.

The Financial Commissioner also visited upcoming Nursing College at Old campus SDH Sopore and directed the executing agency to finish pending works of the building within fixed timeline, so that classes start functioning from next academic year.

The Financial Commissioner also took detailed round of Sub District Hospital Sopore& visited ICU, OT block and other sections of the hospital. Director Health Services, Kashmir apprised Financial Commissioner about the recently upgraded facilities provided to the patients, which include ICU ventilators, Colour Doppler USG, Computerized Radiography System, High end Laboratory with fully equipped automatic analysers, physiotherapy and a registered Blood Bank. He also apprised Financial Commissioner that 128 Slice CT Scan shall be shortly installed.

Financial Commissioner during interaction with a delegation assured that DNB courses will be started in SDH Sopore, which will not only improve the patient care, but will go a long way in upgrading the infrastructure and availability of skilled manpower.