Atal Dulloo inspects progress of ongoing works at GMC Anantnag

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, AtalDulloo today visited Government Medical College Anantnag and took stock of the pace of ongoing works there. He visited different blocks of the college including Academic Block, Library Blocks, Administrative Block, Residential Quarters for Doctors and Hostel.

DDC Anantnag K K Sidha, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principal GMC Anantnag along with other officers of Health Department, R&B, JKPCC accompanied the FC during his visit.

Atal Dulloo directed the executing agency, JKPCC, to work in double shifts to ensure its completion within the stipulated time. He also directed Principal GMC to have a close coordination with the agency for speeding up the pace of work.

Atal Dulloo was apprised that work is under final phase on academic and library blocks and will be completed by the end of December 2020 while as departmental blocks, residential quarters will be completed by the end of June 2021. He was also informed that the tendering process for approach roads to the GMC has been completed.

Later, the FC also visited GMC Associated Hospital at Janglat Mandi, and inaugurated Molecular Biology Laboratory and inspected the District Vaccine Centre, Nutrition Centre and Lecture Halls there.

He also visited Rehmat-e-Alam Hospital Anantnag and took stock of the preparedness for shifting of MCCH hospital Sher Bagh there.