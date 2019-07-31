Atal Dulloo reviews status of AMB programme

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dullo Wednesday reviewed the status of rolling out Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme in the state.

During a meeting, Dulloo informed the participants that AMB aims to strengthen the existing mechanisms and foster newer strategies for tackling anemia.

Under the programme, prophylactic colour coded IFA supplements shall be administered across the age groups targeting 50 percent population of the state, it was informed.

Dulloo stressed on the Chief Medical Officers to conduct orientation of front line workers with inter-sectoral coordination between Health, Education and ICDS department for the smooth implementation of the programme.

It was informed by Managing Director JKMSCL that the supplies shall be provided to all the districts by August.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Madan Lal, JDP H&ME officials from ICDS and National Health Mission. Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Chief Medical Officers of all the districts and other concerned participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.