Atal Dulloo visits GB Pant Child Hospital

Financial Commissioner (FC) Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo Moday visited GB Pant Child Hospital Srinagar and took stock of facilities for patients there.

Principal/Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar Prof Samia Rashid and other officers accompanied the FC.

During his visit, the FC inspected various wards and directed the hospital authorities to follow proper guidelines with utmost care to prevent spread of COVID 19.

The FC also visited District Early Intervention Centre at the hospital and inaugurated Kangaroo Mother Care Ward, a centre for promotion of breastfeeding.

He reiterated that citizens must take basic precautions such as maintaining personal hygiene, hand washing, coughing and sneezing etiquettes and must avoid frequently touching face, eyes and nose.

HOD Pediatrics Prof Muzafar Jan, Medical Superintendent Dr Kanwarjeet Singh were also present and the letter apprised the FC about various facilities.

The FC at the culmination of the visit assured every support for the betterment of patient care at the hospital