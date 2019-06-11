ATCC Bandipora demands exemplary punishment to convicts

All Tribal Coordination Committee, Bandipora has expressed dissatisfaction over the quantum of sentence awarded to the convicts in the Kathua gang rape and murder case.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dr Mustafa Khan, district president, ATCC, said the punishment awarded to the convicts disproportionate to the severity of the crime committed.

“There should have been exemplary punishment to the convicts to send out a strong message that crime against humanity has no place in a civilized society,” Dr Mustafa remarked.