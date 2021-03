Burglars looted cash from an ATM in south Kashmir’s Shopian town Sunday night. The thieves also broke into two shops and decamped with goods.

A Police official said that burglars broke open an ATM of the State Bank of India near Batapora crossing and looted an amount of around Rs 17.65 lakh.

He said that before looting the cash burglars vandalised the money dispenser. The Police official said that the burglars also looted two shops in the main market.