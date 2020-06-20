Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 11:53 PM

ATM with cash stolen in Kulgam, recovered

Unknown person decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) along with cash in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said unidentified persons in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday fled with the ATM machine of State Bank of India at Fruit Mandi Kulgam.





“The police team rushed to the spot this morning and started the investigations,” he said.

The official said police recovered the ATM in a secluded place in adjoining Laroo village. “Preliminary investigation suggested the machine carried Rs 8.86 lakh,” he said.

