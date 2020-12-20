Attaching NC chief's property political vendetta: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday termed the attachment of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah’s property by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as “sheer political vendetta” and accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of settling scores while using agencies like National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Attaching Farooq Sahab’s properties is sheer political vendetta as was evident from the abuses heaped on the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration by the BJP. People of J&K were least impressed and placed their faith in the alliance. Using agencies like NIA and ED to settle scores shows BJP’s frustration,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Meanwhile, a statement of PDP issued here quoted Mufti while addressing a gathering at Zasildar Chopan Mohalla in Chadoora area of central Kashmir as saying that the Centre was “inviting the outsiders to settle in Kashmir and rendering natives homeless”.

CyCriticising New Delhi for the abrogation of the special status of J&K, she said, “With the abrogation of Article 370, barbaric laws are being extended here to suppress the people of J&K. I along with other leaders will not allow Centre to implement such laws in J&K and will resist such moves on all fronts.”