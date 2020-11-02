Attack on BJP leader in Ganderbal | 3 militant associates arrested: Police

Police on Monday said it arrested the three militant associates involved in last month’s attack on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Police claimed to have cracked the case related to the attack on the BJP leader in Nunner area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on October 6 and recovered some arms and ammunition from the arrested militant associates.

A militant and a policeman had been killed in the attack.

“On October 6, 2020, militants carried out an attack on the BJP’s district vice president Ghulam Qadir at Nunner, Ganderbal in which a militant involved in the attack Shabir Ahmad Shah of Tral was killed in retaliatory fire while a police constable Muhammad Altaf was also killed,” a police spokesman said.

After the incident, FIR No 209 of 2020 under sections 302 IPC, 13, 16, 18 UA(P)A and 7/27 IA Act was registered at Ganderbal Police Station and investigation started.

The police spokesman said that during investigation it was found that a hospital security guard, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh of Serch, Ganderbal was involved in the incident.

“After sustained questioning, Qaiser revealed that he was an active member of HM and had been instrumental in the attack,” he said.

The police spokesman said on Qaiser’s disclosure, Police recovered a pistol, a pistol magazine with three rounds of ammunition and some Pakistani flags.

He said Qaiser also disclosed the names of two other associates – Hilal Ahmad Mir of Bernbugh Kangan who was working as an ATM guard at SKIMS and a private security guard at SMHS, Asif Ahmad Mir of Serch, Ganderbal.

Both Hilal and Asif were also arrested.

“One more Chinese pistol and ammunition, two detonators, Pakistani flags and other incriminating material was recovered from them,” the police spokesman said.

He said all the three had come in contact with the militants in south Kashmir.

An official said the trio was apprehended during overnight joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched by the teams from SOG Ganderbal, 5RR, 24 RR, 115 Bn and 118 Bn of CRPF.

Addressing a news conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said that the three youth were using suspicious mobile phone applications and were in touch with the militants in south Kashmir.

He said they had been tasked to prepare a list of active political workers, particularly of BJP in Ganderbal and kill them. The SSP said Police had asked these political workers to be careful.