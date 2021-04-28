Attack On BJP Leader In Ganderbal

A charge-sheet against three militant associates was filed on Wednesday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the charge-sheet was filed in a case under FIR No 209/2021 of Police Station Ganderbal pertaining to the 6 October 2020 incident when militants carried out an attack on the BJP district vice president at his native village in Nunner, Ganderbal.

Police said that the PSOs had retaliated resulting in the on-spot death of one militant Shabir Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah of Jangalnar Awantipora.

It said that during the brief exchange of fire, one PSO Constable Altaf Hussain also got seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries while arms and ammunition were recovered from the killed militant. An FIR under No 209/2020 had been failed at Police Station Ganderbal.

Police said that during the course of investigation, three active militant associates of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen identified as Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, son of Noor Muhammad and Aasif Khazir Mir, son of Khazir Muhammad Mir, both residents of Serch, Ganderbal, and Hilal Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool of Burnbugh Kangan were arrested.

It said that all three were part of criminal conspiracy and worked as associates with HM in carrying out attack on the BJP leader.

The statement said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions, detonators and Pakistani flags had been recovered on their disclosures and investigation concluded.

It said that after obtaining the sanction of prosecution from the J&K government, a challan against the three accused persons was produced before the court for its judicial determination.