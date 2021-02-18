Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:53 PM

Attack on dhaba owner's son highly condemnable: Tarigami

UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 11:53 PM
CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Thursday said that the attack on the son of a dhaba owner in Srinagar was highly condemnable and such incidents had no place in the civilized world.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that attacking civilians by the combatants was an “act of cowardice” and must be condemned by all in one voice.

“Attacking and killing civilians can never be a solution to any problem as violence is never an answer to any problem,” he said.

Tarigami express solidarity with the victim family and hoped that the injured civilian makes a complete and speedy recovery.

