Attempt to kidnap minor Bandipora girl: FIR filed against 3 persons

An FIR has been registered against three persons in a case of attempt to kidnap and abduction of a minor girl from Bandipora, Police said Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora Rahul Malik said that the FIR had been registered against three persons for “attempt to kidnap and abduction”.

Police said that though the accused had been identified, they were not supposed to disclose the identity of either the complainant or the accused because of the sensitivity of the case.

On Tuesday, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the family was being pressurised to withdraw the FIR as Army personnel were involved in the act.

However, the family members remained tight-lipped but the minor’s father said that they were keeping a close eye on Police investigation though without any hope of getting justice.

“Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 Army men tried to abduct & molest a 9-year-old girl. Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. It’s a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“According to witnesses, one of the three men in the car came down and held my daughter’s arm to offer her some money. Just then the witnesses ran after them. The act itself is very disturbing,” the father of the minor girl said.

He said that the girl was eight-years-old and reads in 4th standard.

“On that fateful day, she was returning from tuitions when the incident happened,” her father said.

The girl’s family said that all the men were Army men but Police has not identified them yet.

“They accepted that they were Army personnel in front of hundreds of villagers,” the father said of the Police. “We didn’t take law in our hands. As soon as I reached the spot hundreds of people had gathered and there and the situation was tense. I called the Police to take the three away.”

On whether there was a pressure on him to withdraw the FIR, he said, “Such things keep happening in such issues. Let’s see what Police investigation brings to fore.”

On February 10, locals of a Bandipora village said that they caught three car-borne men, among which two were non-locals, attempting to kidnap a minor girl who was heading home.

The men were later handed over to Police by the villagers.