Attempts being made to create discord among people: AAC

Awami Action Committee (AAC) Sunday said that it was deeply concerned by the write ups appearing in some media platforms on the 31st death anniversary of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq on May 21, 1990.

In a statement issued here, AAC said that there was a concerted attempt by certain powerful quarters who control all modes of communication to exploit Mirwaiz Farooq’s sacrifice.

“It is a disturbing trend to misinterpret events with mischievous intent to promote a certain narrative through manipulation and half truths in order to sow discord and create confusion in the minds of the people of Kashmir who are reeling under the impact of a protracted conflict, recent events and the tragic affects of coronavirus,” the statement said. “AAC asks people to be wary of these efforts and stay alert to these tactics and strategies meant to create diversion, and further demoralize people going through difficult times.”

It said that under the leadership of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, AAC would continue to pursue peacefully and with patience its efforts for the realisation of the will and aspirations of the people of J&K as was the dream of Mirwaiz Farooq.