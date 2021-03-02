Kashmir, Today's Paper
Budgam,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:54 PM

Attention National Youth Volunteer aspirants of Budgam

Budgam,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:54 PM
District Youth Officer NYK Budgam has informed all  applicants who have filled their forms online for engagement as National Youth  volunteer  to submit  their hard copies along with all certificates upto 5th March  2021 for the verification of documents.

“Hence reach NYK office along with hard copies  at Wahdatpora budgam near  fund office Budgam  before 5-3-2021 any late submission will be cancelled  for which  the applicant is self responsible. Phone No. 9149836625 or 7889666520,” an official communication reads.

