Attention National Youth Volunteer aspirants of Budgam

District Youth Officer NYK Budgam has informed all applicants who have filled their forms online for engagement as National Youth volunteer to submit their hard copies along with all certificates upto 5th March 2021 for the verification of documents.

“Hence reach NYK office along with hard copies at Wahdatpora budgam near fund office Budgam before 5-3-2021 any late submission will be cancelled for which the applicant is self responsible. Phone No. 9149836625 or 7889666520,” an official communication reads.