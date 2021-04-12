Audition for local artists concludes at Handwara

A three days audition for local artists conducted by Awami Welfare Forum culminated on Monday in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district.

The artists were judged by professional artists from a Mumbai based MAUSIQUZ Studio.

35 artists were shortlisted including thirteen female participants who would be rendered opportunity to act in different web series and short videos.

Famous Tollywood Director Rohit who was part of the jury told Greater Kashmir that their aim is to provide the local artists a platform so that they can showcase their talent.

“We are here from last three days to assess the talent of locals and we are really mesmerized by the talent we witnessed,” said Rohit.

“What is being portrayed outside about Kashmir is all together contrary, we had great experience here and would be returning to Mumbai as peace ambassadors of Kashmir,” he added.