Aug 5 decisions not acceptable to people: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) on Tuesday said the decisions taken on and after August 5 last year were not acceptable to people.

In a statement the party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said the decisions have been thrust on people of Kashmir and were bereft of any acceptance or legitimacy amongst the masses.

“We believe, for us, August 5, 2019 is a negative milestone. This will be remembered as a sad day, a day of disempowerment a day of attack on our identity. It was a spiteful move and the most unfortunate aspect of it was that an unsuspecting population across the country fed on a diet of hatred and intoxicated on jingoism actually endorsed this spiteful move against people of Kashmir,” said Mir. “We want to tell people not to despair. Nothing is permanent in politics. Grandeur of power, delusions of invincibility eventually fade into oblivion. It will better for the government of the day to accept realities and see the clearly visible canary in the coal mines. Otherwise, a time will come when future generations perhaps will agree with us and hold the current dispensation in odium and contempt for institutional demolition in Kashmir.”

Mir said Peoples Conference leadership termed August 5 actions as a “travesty of justice that strike at the very root of the state’s constitutional relationship with Union of India and a blow to collective psyche of Kashmiris, robbing them of their sense of identity and dignity.”

“The unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions taken by the Parliament on and after August 5, 2019 served as a death warrant for democracy and completely eroded space for mainstream politics in Kashmir,” he said. “This whole exercise is meant to alter unrecognizably the destiny of people of Kashmir. And now it seems certain that Delhi is keen to push Kashmiris to the wall. The damage being inflicted is irreversible.”