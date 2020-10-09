Kashmir, Today's Paper
August 5 decisions crippled entrepreneurship in J&K: JKPM

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Friday said the decisions taken on August 5 last year dealt a death blow to J&K economy.

In an interaction with some young entrepreneurs, JKPM senior Vice President, Syed Iqbal Tahir said unless peace was established in J&K, no industrial progress was possible. He said owing to the clampdown by the government in August 2019, the economy of J&K has been crippled and young entrepreneurs have suffered the most.

“Following abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, business and commerce had to suffer one of the worst phases in J&K’s history as the clampdown and communication blockade crippled business leading to economic losses across sectors,” he said.

He said with no access to internet services for more than seven months, entrepreneurs especially those in e-commerce found it impossible to survive and as a result, they lost most customers and had to lay off employees. Tahir demanded complete reversal of August 2019 decisions so that economy of J&K was put back on track.

