August 5 gruesome chapter in J&K history: Hanjura

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura on Thursday said August 5 was the “most gruesome chapter” in history of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One year down the line when identity of people here was eroded through an undemocratic and unconstitutional measure, people of Kashmir are in the midst of a nightmare with all their aspirations being muzzled and their wishes left in tatters,” Hanjura said, in a statement.

He said since August 5 last year Kashmir has been under the clampdown which has taken a toll on democracy and free speech. “The move to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A was in violation of all the commitments made to people of J&K and the repeated decisions of the Supreme Court that these Articles and the special status of J&K had attained finality,” said Hanjura.