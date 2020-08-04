August 5 marks unconstitutional infringement of people's rights: NC

National Conference on Tuesday said August 5 was the “darkest patch” in the history of J&K, marking the “forcible and unconstitutional infringement” of the rights of its people.

Terming the actions undertaken on day last year as “undemocratic onslaught” on rights and honor of people of J&K, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the measures depict “breach of faith” and outrageous back peddling on the solemn commitments people of Jammu and Kashmir had got from Union of India at the time of accession.

“The commitments had come from the country, profusely guaranteed by its constitution. While the people of J&K have stood by their word, the Union of India chose to backtrack from its solemn commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, unilaterally and undemocratically,” he said.

Imran said the decisions that were taken on August 5 last year were taken on “false excuses” all of which stand debunked today.

“One year later the situation is as it is and has rather become more fragile and unstable. The dividends that the nullification of the Article 370, 35-A were claimed to give are not perceptible on ground. It was also sold to the rest of the country that the decisions of the BJP government have fared well with people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. If the people are that pleased at the drastic changes undertaken last year then why do we have curfew imposed in Kashmir today. The situation is no different in Chenab, Pirpanjal and Kargil areas,” he said.

The NC spokesperson said people of Jammu were equally upset and worried about their future. “There is not a single soul in J&K which is not feeling humiliated, and ditched,” he said.