Authorities defer KCCI poll

With Srinagar reporting the highest COVID-19 positive cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities Sunday ordered deferment of elections to Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) which was long overdue.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad has mentioned that the election scheduled to be held in Amar Singh Club at Sonwar cannot be allowed due to fact that the area is already notified as a ‘containment zone’.

According to an order, public movement in and outside the locality has been restricted except essential services and therefore elections as scheduled cannot be conducted till the zone is de-notified under the norms.

“The High Court has also directed that while conducting elections, all SOPs issued by the government from time to time with regard to COVID-19 pandemic shall be adhered to,” the order reads.

“Sonwar area where Amar Singh Club is situated has been declared a ‘containment zone’ vide Notification No 81 of 04/2021 dated 23 April 2021 issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar and public movement in and outside the locality has been restricted except that of essential services. Therefore, elections as scheduled cannot be conducted till the zone is de-notified under the norms,” the order reads.

Due to litigations, the High Court had appointed an election committee which was entrusted with the job of conducting elections for the executive posts of the chamber.

The committee had fixed April 26 as the date for polls to be held at Amar Singh Club, Sonwar Srinagar. Meanwhile, KCCI spokesman said that elections for the executive committee had been deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic till further orders.

“We would like to inform you that the polling to the executive committee for the year 2020-2021 which was scheduled to be held on Monday, April 26 at Amar Singh Club, Srinagar has been deferred by the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar due to COVID-19 pandemic till further orders,” the spokesman said.

He said that once they receive any communication from the DC office regarding the polling, they would communicate the members accordingly.

“The members, who have paid their subscription fee till April 24 are eligible to cast their vote whenever polling will be conducted,” he said.