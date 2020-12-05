Authorities force 100% staff attendance in Kupwara schools, violate Govt orders

The district education authorities in Kupwara are forcing the teachers to ensure 100 percent attendance in schools despite the government orders to call only 50 percent staff to the schools on rotational basis.

The move from the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara has left most of the teachers confused.

The government recently directed phased opening of educational institutions and ordered all schools, colleges, higher educational institutes and Anganwadi centers to remain closed till December 31.

However, the government permitted online and distance learning and decided that 50 percent of the teaching and non-teaching staff would be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching, tele-counseling and related work in areas outside containment zones only.

“Students of 9th to 12th classes are permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for getting guidance from their teachers,” the government order reads.

The teachers posted in various zones of Kupwara district said it was a risk to travel from other districts to schools given the ongoing pandemic situation.

“There is a risk factor associated to it that is why government has allowed only 50 percent attendance of staff in schools, but our district authorities are forcing us to attend school on a daily basis,” a teacher said.

The CEO Kupwara recently issued a diktat to the concerned Zonal Educational Officers (ZEOs) of the district with the directions to withhold the salary of teachers who fail to register students of 3 to 5 years of age group in government schools.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik said 50 percent attendance of the staff has to be maintained in schools on a rotational basis.

“The concerned head of the school has to frame the roaster accordingly for this to maintain the attendance in schools,” he said. “We have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.”