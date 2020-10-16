Authorities lock KNS office at Magarmal Bagh

The estate department today locked the office of Kashmir News Service (KNS) at M-5/6, Govt. quarters Magarmal Bagh Srinagar, a statement by KNS said.

According to the statement, “at around 11 AM, officials of Estate Department officials barged into the KNS office and directed the KNS staffers to pack up their belongings hurriedly and locked the office.”

“When we asked them for written order of locking up the office. They failed to provide any written document and without naming anyone, they said they have been directed to lock up the office,” the agency quoted its management.

KNS has urged the authorities to explain why their office was locked “without even serving a notice which goes against the law of the land.”

Moreover KNS management clarifies that it has been following all the agreement norms of office space with estate department.

KNS management said that it believes that LG Manoj Sinha will look into the matter.