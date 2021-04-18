Authority of Panchayats being undermined: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sunday blamed the government for undermining the authority of Panchayats.

A statement of Congress issued here said that addressing a meeting at Srinagar office of the Congress, Mir Congress would continue to oppose the weakening of Panchayats and other democratic institutions and vigorously work to further strengthen these institutions to ensure development of the people at the grass root level. He said Congress was committed to development of poor, downtrodden and other weaker section living in the country besides decentralisation of power at grass roots level and 33 percent women reservation in Panchaysts and ULBs.

Stressing that Congress would observe 24th April as the National Panchayat Raj Day, Mir said the 73rd and 74th amendment of the constitution aiming at empowering Panchayats and ensuring 33 percent women reservation were landmark initiatives of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.