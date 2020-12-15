Automatic Expiry Of Stay Orders In 6 Months | HC stays operation of circular

The High Court on Tuesday held that the circular issued by law department regarding automatic expiry of stay orders within six months “undermines the dignity of the Court in the eyes of general public.”

Hearing a petition by some aggrieved persons working in higher education department, a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey also stayed the operation of the circular of the law department as well as a communication issued by Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, on December 1 to the extent it applied to the petitioners.

In their plea, the petitioners had contended that the authorities were contemplating to disengage them despite stay granted by the court in Match this year.

After hearing senior advocate Jahangir Iqbal Ganai on behalf of the petitioners, and going the circular issued by the Secretary Department of Law as well as the communication issued by Director Colleges, Higher Education Department besides the directions passed by the Apex Court, the bench said, “Prima facie, the court is satisfied that both the Law Secretary as well as the Director Colleges have not only overreached their authority, but their actions, besides being contemptuous in nature, also smack of undermining the dignity of the Court in the eyes of general public.”

This, the court said, is so because the Supreme Court, seemingly, has laid down guidelines with regard to pending cases where stay against proceedings of a civil or criminal trial is operating and not relating to all stay orders as interpreted by the Law Secretary in the circular dated November 25.

Meanwhile, the court asked Law Secretary as well as the Director colleges to file the statement of facts and response to the petition by December 23.