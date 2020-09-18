Avail benefits of several scholarships, schemes: Advisor Khan tells JEE toppers

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday interacted with Humaira Rashid, Danish Hamid and Aaqib Javaid—who recently cracked prestigious JEE Mains.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are inherently very capable, ambitious and they excel in every field they choose. He told that the present administration is committed to provide them all possible support while they pursue their careers.

The Advisor maintained that they are the icons of coming generations and their success will also inspire many more youngsters to prepare, compete, and excel at National and International levels.

The Advisor asked them to take benefit of different schemes of Government of India and other scholarships while pursuing their higher studies. He wished all the qualified candidates success in their future endeavors.

Pertinently Humaira Rashid, Danish Hamid and Aaqib Javaid scored 99.3 per cent, 99.29 per cent and 98.64 per cent respectively in the recently held prestigious JEE Mains exam.