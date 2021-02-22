Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 4:57 AM

Avian Flu|Another dead crow sample from Anantnag tests positive

File photo/Wikimedia
File photo/Wikimedia

The government Monday confirmed another case of H5N8 in a dead crow sample in Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The dead crow sample was taken few days back and it today returned positive for the virus,” Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, DrAbass told Greater Kashmir.

He said there was no need to panic as all necessary precautions had been taken in this regard.

“The disinfection of the area has been done and survey is being conducted to both backyard and commercial poultry,” DrAbass said.

He said that the rapid response team had also been framed.

A Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at DooruDr Khalid Wani, who is heading the team, said that they would take samples of all poultry within a 2 km range.

In the past few months, several birds, particularly crows have been found dead in various places across Kashmir.

The birds were found to have died of the H1N8 strain of the flu, forcing the government to sound alert.

A crow sample was also found positive for avian influenza in Magam, Kokernag area of the district early this month.

