Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:18 AM

Avian Flu?|Dead birds spotted in Uri, Sopore; Government ascertaining cause

‘Bird specimen will be sent to Bhopal hi-tech lab’
Birds bid early adieu to Kashmir as temperature rises
The death of some birds in parts of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district prompted the authorities of Animal Husbandry Baramulla to dispatch a team of officials to ascertain the cause of the death.

On Monday, several birds and eagles were found dead in some parts of Uri and in a village in Sopore.

The spotting of dead birds created panic in the area and locals took the death as a case of bird-flu virus.

The dead birds were spotted in the villages Cholan, Mohra, Parampeelan of Uri while dead birds were also spotted in HardshivaSopore.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Baramulla, Dr S M Anwar Andrabi said, “We spotted dead birds at Cholan and HardshivaSopore. The specimen of such birds will be sent to Bhopal to a hi-tech laboratory and the actual cause of the death of birds will be ascertained.”

A local official here said that the cause of death of these birds could also be due to starvation following the heavy snowfall across the Kashmir.

“Accumulation of snow prevents birds from fetching food, resulting in their starvation and death,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla district administration said it had made elaborate arrangements to check the poultry products in the market.

