Avian Influenza|Baramulla old town declared 'alert zone'

The Baramulla district administration has declared Baramulla old town as ‘alert zone’ after a sample of poultry from Iqbal Market in Baramulla old town with the ICAR-NIHSAD returned positive for Avian Influenza (H5N8).

Following the poultry sample report, the Baramulla district magistrate declared a radius of 10 km from the epicenter (Khan Chicken Point Iqbal market) of Baramulla old town as ‘alert zone’ to check the spread of the influenza.

A poultry sample was recently collected by the Department of Animal Husbandry from Khan Chicken Point at Iqbal Market in Baramulla old town and sent to ICAR – National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases at Anand Nagar in Bhopal for the test.

Officials said that the test report returned positive for the virus.

“Following the positive test report of the poultry sample, a radius of 10 km from Khan Chicken Point at Iqbal Market is hereby declared alert zone,” reads the order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla vide No DMB/PS/BF/10204-10216. “The Department of Animal Husbandry will keep the aforementioned area and market under surveillance and conduct random sampling within 10 km of the shop.”