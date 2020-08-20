Avoid file pendency; take ULBs, PRIs on board in formulating public welfare plans: Advisor Farooq Khan to officers

Urging for avoiding pendency of official files, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Thursday directed officers to ensure files are processed within minimum time period, besides asking for taking members of ULBs, PRIs on board while formulating plans for public welfare.

He said this during his a day-long visit to district Kupwara during which he took stock of development scenario of the district. Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Anshul Garg accompanied the Advisor.

Here he reviewed the working of various line-departments including Social Welfare, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Youth Sports and Services (YSS), Cooperative, Labour & Employment, here at meeting of district officers.

“Avoid pendency and ensure that the files coming to their offices are processed within minimum time period.

“Take elected urban local bodies (ULB) and Panchayant Raj Institutions (PRI) on board while formulating plans for public welfare,” the Advisor stressed upon the officers.

Reviewing FCS&CA department, the Advisor enquired about the winter stocking in border and snow bound areas of the district.

Regarding Cooperative activities in the district, the Advisor was informed that 107 Cooperative Institutions are functional in the district, which include 15 Poultry and Dairy societies. He was informed that the Cooperative department did Rs.6 crore business during 2019-20. The Advisor stressed on the need for identifying the land for construction of Labour Sarai in Kupwara.

Meanwhile, Advisor Khan gave away cheques worth Rs.1,06,63,991 among 1274 beneficiaries under different welfare schemes. These include 1267 beneficiaries under lower education, one under higher education, one under death assistance, 4 for chronic assistance, and one under injury assistance.

Later, during his visit to Handwara sub division, Advisor Farooq Khan inspected Rs 4 crore cost Indoor Sports Stadium. He directed ADC Handwara to ensure fencing around the Stadium for its upkeep and safety.