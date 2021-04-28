'Avoid gatherings at masjids, shrines'

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Mufti Muhammad Farid ud din today made a fervent appeal to the Imams of Masjids and Shrines affiliated with the Board to permit only a minimum number of people and devotees for prayer in view of huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

The CEO requested people to avoid assembling in large numbers during prayer times and play a responsible role in containment of virus spread. He asked people to pray at home in this deadly pandemic.

He said that thousands of persons are tested COVID19 positive on a daily basis which has rung alarm bells. He stated that despite many endeavours by governments across the world, this virus continues to consume precious lives. He said in this regard it is imperative for the people to follow guidelines religiously and cooperate with the administration so the lives can be saved.